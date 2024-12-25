Adam McKay predicts ban on ‘Wicked’ in ‘3-5 years’ in light of country politics

Adam McKay on 'Wicked' future

Adam McKay has shared his political view on the future on the movie Wicked.

The highly anticipated Broadway musical has sparked significant discourse, with filmmaker McKay voicing concerns about its future reception in the United States.

While the film was briefly pulled from theaters in Kuwait, allegedly due to its LGBTQ representation, McKay fears that America’s current political climate could lead to similar actions domestically.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the Don’t Look Up director shared his perspective on the film’s themes and its potential backlash.

“On a pure storytelling level, Wicked Part 1 is right up there as one of the most radical big studio Hollywood movies ever made,” McKay wrote.

“I know ‘Part 2’ swings back to the center a bit, but ‘Part 1’ is nakedly about radicalization in the face of careerism, fascism, propaganda.”

He continued, “What’s really striking about ‘Wicked Part 1’ is that it’s coming out NOW when America has never been more right-wing and propagandized. And yes, I know the theatrical production and the book are much older so part of the timing is a coincidence but still…”

Responding to another user’s surprise over his take, McKay added, “If America keeps going on the track it is, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the movie banned in 3-5 years.”

McKay highlighted the political undertones of Wicked, describing it as “VERY radical.”

He also mentioned the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which inspired the Broadway musical and subsequent film adaptation.

“My daughter told me the book is wild and worth a read,” he noted.

Despite the potential controversy, Wicked has garnered critical acclaim, securing Golden Globe nominations for Best Musical/Comedy and individual acting nods for stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

McKay praised Grande’s portrayal of Glinda, saying, “Also, Ariana Grande is incredible. It’s as good a performance as you’ll find in any genre.”