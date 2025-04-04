Justin Baldoni stands against Ryan Reynolds lawsuit dismissal request

Justin Baldoni on Ryan Reynolds in Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni’s legal team is pushing back against Ryan Reynolds’ attempt to dismiss the ongoing lawsuit, arguing that the actor should remain involved in the case.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on April 3, Baldoni’s attorneys stated that Reynolds, 48, is downplaying his role in the situation.

“Ryan Reynolds pretends that the Wayfarer Parties’ First Amended Complaint (the ‘FAC’) fails to set forth any basis for his liability and that he merely acted as a supportive spouse. Not so,” the filing asserted.

The legal team further argued, “The FAC specifically alleges ample facts to support the Wayfarer Parties’ claims against him, based on both his direct actions and his liability as a co-conspirator.”

Additionally, Baldoni’s lawyers stated that if Reynolds' motion for dismissal is granted, he should not be able to recover attorneys' fees.

In response, a spokesperson for Reynolds addressed the latest filing in a statement to Us Weekly, calling attention to what they see as weaknesses in the case.

“The main takeaway from the Wayfarer Parties’ opposition to Ryan’s motion to dismiss their case is that they finally realize the plain defects in their complaint,” the statement read.

“They once again claim defamation without alleging who was defamed, what specifically was said, or how anyone suffered actual harm.”

The statement continued with a sharp remark about Baldoni.

“Unlike Mr. Baldoni, who built his brand pretending to be a man who is ‘confident enough to listen’ to the women in his life, Ryan Reynolds actually is that man and he will continue to support his wife as she stands up to the individuals who not only harassed her but then have retaliated against her.”

It also noted that, based on laws in multiple states, “this lawsuit not only fails but may result in the Wayfarer Parties covering Ryan’s costs and attorneys’ fees for bringing such a frivolous case in the first place.”

The legal battle began in December 2024 when Blake Lively, 37, filed a complaint against Baldoni, 41, accusing him of sexual harassment and alleging that he orchestrated a smear campaign against her following their work together on It Ends With Us.

As the case unfolds, tensions remain high, with both sides firmly standing their ground.