Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong promote ‘Deliver Me from Nowhere’ at CinemaCon

Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong on Bruce Springsteen biopic 'Deliver Me from Nowhere'

Bruce Springsteen fans have something to get excited about—a sneak peek of Deliver Me from Nowhere has officially been unveiled.

Jeremy Allen White, stepping into the iconic shoes of The Boss, introduced an early look at the upcoming biopic during a panel at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas on April 3.

Joining him on stage was Jeremy Strong, who portrays Springsteen’s longtime manager and producer, Jon Landau.

The exclusive clip gave fans a taste of White’s vocal performance, with snippets of Born to Run and Nebraska playing in the background.

As the music set the mood, Strong’s voice could be heard narrating an introspective take on Springsteen’s artistry.

“Bruce is a repairman. What he’s doing with this album is, he’s repairing that hole in his floor. Repairing the hole in himself. Once he’s done that, he’s going to repair the entire world.”

Reflecting on his role, White, 34, described the experience as both thrilling and daunting.

“It was incredible, challenging, and a dream come true,” he said, acknowledging the weight of bringing such a legendary musician’s story to life.

“I feel really lucky. We all had Bruce’s blessing. The film tells the story of a very pivotal moment, Bruce struggling to reconcile the pressures of success versus his past.”

Strong, 46, shared his admiration for the deep friendship between Springsteen and Landau, emphasizing the emotional core of the film.

“Landau was deeply invested in Bruce as an artist, but he was also deeply invested in his friend’s happiness and well-being and his struggles with mental health,” he explained.

“I see Jon as the Lewis to Bruce’s Clark, and I think that the journey that they’ve been on together is just beautiful and unprecedented.”

Written and directed by Scott Cooper, Deliver Me from Nowhere explores Springsteen’s creative process while making his 1982 album Nebraska.

The film is adapted from Warren Zanes’ 2023 rock biography of the same name and promises to dive deep into a defining chapter of The Boss’s legendary career.