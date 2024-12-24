Brandon Sklenar finally picks side amid Blake Lively’s Lawsuit

Brandon Sklenar starred alongside Blake Lively in the film adaptation of 'It Ends With Us.'

Brandon Sklenar showed support for his co-star amid Blake Lively’s lawsuit.

On December 23, the Midway actor finally shared his stance in support of his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

In an Instagram story, the 34-year-old actor posted a link to a New York Times article detailing the 37-year-old actress' legal complaint against Justin Baldoni, and added, "For the love of God, read this."

To further show his support for his co-star, he tagged her social media account and added a heart emoji next to it.

Among many stars standing by the Gossip Girl star and showing their support, Brandon is joined by - the author of the book herself - Colleen Hoover, Amber Heard, Jenny Slate, Paul Feig, and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants castmates.

On December 21, Colleen took to her Instagram and expressed, "You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met."

"Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Justin has denied all the allegations made against him through his lawyer Bryan Freedman in a December 21 statement to The New York Times.

His lawyers called the claims "categorically false" and "yet another desperate attempt to 'fix' her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film."