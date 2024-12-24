Prince Harry's Polo flop labelled 'Laughingstock'

Harry’s Polo project branded 'Tedious.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix venture has galloped into controversy, with critics branding their new polo-themed documentary a vanity project.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as part of their hefty £80 million deal with the streaming giant, have executive-produced Polo, a behind-the-scenes look at the elite sport close to Harry’s heart.

However, the series hasn’t exactly scored a winning goal with audiences.

Royal experts have been quick to chime in, with one claiming Harry is being "laughed at" for what they described as an apparent bid to stroke his and Meghan’s egos.

Rupert Bell, a Royal correspondent didn’t hold back, describing the series as more of a “polo reality show” than a serious exploration of the sport.

Speaking to Talk TV, he revealed insiders' dismissive reactions: "It’s almost being laughed at by members of the elite polo community. It feels like a bit of a vanity project, focused on ego rather than the sport itself."

Bell added that the series showcased players who, while talented, aren’t considered top-tier in the polo world.

“It’s a tough sport, but the content doesn’t live up to the standard of elite polo,” he said.