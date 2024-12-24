'One Toke Over The Line' hitmaker Michael Brewer dies at 80

Michael Brewer died at 80

Michael Brewer, famous for making the hit song One Toke Over The Line, has passed away at the age of 80.

Taking over to Facebook, Brewer’s musical partner, Tom Shipley, confirmed on Tuesday, December 17, that one-half of the folk-rock duo Brewer & Shipley has died after battling multiple illnesses for the past three years.

"My friend of 65 years and music partner for over 60, had to go," Shipley wrote alongside a photo of Brewer. "I saw him on Saturday at Cox Hospital in Branson, and he told me he wanted to go home."

"He was weak and very tired," the 83-year-old legend described Brewers’ appearance in the days leading up to his demise.

"They took him home on Sunday, and his wife Scarlett called this morning to tell me he was gone," Shipley added in the same post in which no official cause of death has been revealed.

"So tonight I will raise a glass to Michael and drink to all those years, all those miles, all those songs, and all the heavenly audiences we played for," Shipley penned before concluding his heartfelt note with, "Go with God my friend. I'll see you on the other side."

Brewer & Shipley’s breakthrough came in the late 1960s and early 1970s, thanks to their socially conscious lyrics and commentary on the Vietnam War.

They scored a top-10 hit in 1971 with One Toke Over the Line, and two of their other songs, Tarkio Road and Shake Off the Demon, also charted on the Billboard Hot 100.