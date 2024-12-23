Princess of Wales shares Christmas moment with Duchess Sophie

The Princess of Wales proved once again that she's the queen of warmth and affection during a heartwarming moment at her annual Christmas carol service.

Kate was spotted sharing a sweet kiss with the Duchess of Edinburgh as she greeted her at Westminster Abbey for the festive Together at Christmas event on December 6.

The royal bash, which was attended by senior royals and a mix of community heroes and charity representatives, featured an evening of music, reflection, and holiday cheer.

She turned heads in a striking red longline coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and in a display of sisterly affection, leaned in for a kiss on Sophie’s cheek.

Sophie, who looked stunning in a long purple paisley-patterned dress topped with a crisp white blazer, couldn’t help but smile as the two shared this touching moment.

Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother & I: The Inside Story of the King and Our Late Queen, recently opened up to HELLO! about their dynamic, saying, "They have a sisterly bond, and Sophie is like the older sister Kate never had."

Both known for their kindness and caring nature, the pair are fiercely protective of their families.

Sophie, who’s raised a young family of her own, can empathize with Kate’s challenges in balancing motherhood with the royal spotlight.