Hailey Bieber’s tribute to baby Jack with birthstone ring

Hailey Bieber debuts ring honouring son's birthstone.

Hailey Bieber is embracing her new chapter as a mom with a sparkling piece of custom jewelry that’s as meaningful as it is chic.

The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to debut a stunning new ring featuring her birthstone, a topaz, alongside her newborn son Jack’s birthstone, a peridot.

The dazzling design showcases a teardrop-shaped topaz angled against a square-cut peridot, with the words 'Jack' and 'Mama' engraved beside each stone, adding a sweet personal touch.

The new mom hasn’t missed a beat, recently stepping out for Gigi Hadid’s Guest In Residence store opening in Beverly Hills—her first event appearance since welcoming Jack.

Hailey is proving that motherhood doesn’t mean letting go of her signature beauty routine.

Despite welcoming baby Jack with husband Justin Bieber in late August (though she’s keeping the exact birth date under wraps), the model and entrepreneur has seamlessly maintained her skincare rituals.

In a recent chat with Glamour UK, she shared that her morning routine is still a breeze, consisting of hydration, a touch of vitamin C, and, of course, SPF.

"I brush up my eyebrows and we’re out," she joked, emphasizing how easy it is to fit her pre-pregnancy habits into her busy mom life.

But, it’s not just about facial care; Hailey’s got a "mom hack" up her sleeve for keeping her skin nourished.