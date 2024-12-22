Is Jennifer Garner engaged to boyfriend John Miller?

Jennifer Garner engaged to boyfriend John Miller? Deets inside

Jennifer Garner has recently sparked engagement speculations with her businessman boyfriend John Miller.

In the photos shared via DailyMail.com, Garner was spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend as she wore a diamond ring on her left hand during a solo outing.

The 13 Going On 30 actress started dating since 2018 and split from him in 2020 as they reunited in 2021.

The source claimed that Garner and Miller all set to plan a wedding next spring in Paris as she went shopping for a bridal gown.

“Jen and John have taken a lot more trips to Europe than people realise. Paris is one of their favorite escapes and they’ve decided getting married there this coming spring is something they want to do,” explained an insider.

Another source spoke to In Touch Weekly, “This time around she wants a big wedding in a dream location and John is all for it. He loves the idea of giving her something that Ben never did, so he’s totally encouraging her to go all out.”

“He’s got plenty of money and wants to totally spoil her,” said an insider.

Earlier this month, Garner was “very happy with John and spends a lot of time with him, seeing him almost every day,” per insider.

A third source informed PEOPLE that Garner and her former husband Ben Affleck spend the day of Thanksgiving volunteering with their children and even Miller spent the night at her house.

“Jen truly just wants her kids to be happy. She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “The kids enjoy when they all spend time together. Jen's grateful that Ben's doing well. They are friends, but that's it.”