Prince Andrew’s days ‘numbered’ as senior royals set to hold meeting

Prince Andrew may not be able to enjoy his remaining royal privileges for long as King Charles mulls over decision about his brother.

The Duke of York, who rushed for damage control following his latest scandal with the ‘Chinese spy’, was forced to “uninvite” himself from the annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham this week.

As the monarch and his heir, Prince William, will be holding the Sandringham summit to discuss important decisions for the reign, the shamed royal will be “lonely” at his Royal Lodge.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the senior royals, which may also include Kate Middleton, will be coming to a final verdict on how to tackle the situation with Andrew.

“The drama and embarrassment with Andrew just never seem to end,” an insider told InTouch Weekly. “He’s an absolute disaster, but no one can very well contain him. He seems to have a knack for humiliating himself and the royals in the process.”

King Charles was briefed about the scenario and possible national security threat after Andrew’s blunder.

The monarch was already “losing his patience” with his brother following the disgraceful allegations of rape and the questionable friendship with the convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

The insider noted that “it’s no secret Charles is already at the end of his rope” with Andrew and the espionage allegation is “only going to exacerbate things”.

It is possible that the king will be forced to take severe action if the investigations uncover even more incriminating evidence.

King Charles’ agenda for the summit is likely to address the next set of steps to take for his disgraced brother in a bid to protect the royal from further humiliation.