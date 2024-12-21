Jennifer Lopez makes rare appearance amid post-divorce struggles

Jennifer Lopez steps out for shopping trip ahead of Christmas

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in Los Angeles surrounded by a bodyguard, after sharing her post-split struggles with Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old seemed to be carrying herself well amid the struggles as she went on a shopping trip to Brentwood Country Mart with her new bodyguard on Friday, December 20th.

The On The Floor hitmaker was captured smiling in fan-posted pictures as she wore her hair naturally in an updo.

J.Lo sported a white cropped t-shirt, baggy blue jeans and a grey long coat over it for the outing.

The Marry Me actress completed her look with a pair of shades and gold hoop earrings.

This comes after it was reported that Lopez and her estranged husband Ben Affleck are planning to not completely cut ties even after their divorce is finalised.

A source informed Page Six that the former couple hope to stay “connected” after their split is legalised.

“They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved,” the insider added.