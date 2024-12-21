Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face conflict ahead of Christmas

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will not be watching her favourite Christmas movie

Taylor Swift will be spending Christmas with her beau Travis Kelce this year but they will probably not be watching her favourite holiday movie.

Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie Kelce asked the Kelce brothers to watch Christmas special Love Actually and review it on her podcast Not Gonna Lie.

"Love Actually is a tremendous movie that you can really sit down with your significant others and enjoy because it’s not like one of your significant others hasn’t asked you to watch it multiple times and you said no every time," Kylie quipped, referring to her husband’s reluctance in watching the film.

"So, this would be a great excuse to get you to watch it. OK, I hope you take this into consideration."

However, the retired NFL star and Travis, were both quick to veto the idea, with Jason saying, "I think we both can probably agree we’re not doing Love Actually."

"Yeah, probably not," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end agreed. "I’ll do, like, a really good Christmas movie though."

Despite Kylie’s wish to appear on their podcast and do a joint review of the movie, Jason told his wife she could do the review on her new Not Gonna Lie podcast.

Travis jokingly added, "Yeah, don’t f---ing torture me. Torture your husband, I’m an innocent bystander here, Ky. Don’t f---ing come for me."

The athlete assured her sister in law that his reluctance to watch the movie wasn’t because e “wouldn’t enjoy” it, but rather he won’t be interested in doing a review.

While Travis’ popstar girlfriend, Swift, has previously claimed multiple times that the movie starring Hugh Grant and Kierra Knightley is her favourite to watch during Christmas.