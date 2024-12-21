King Charles gives nephew Peter Phillips Royal boost in property

King Charles backs nephew Peter Phillips’s property debut.

King Charles’s enterprising nephew, Peter Phillips, is making waves in the commercial property world with a bold first step – a £5 million investment in the heart of Bath.

Peter has swapped milk commercials and Covid-testing ventures for a new chapter as the landlord of a bustling collection of shops, bars, restaurants, and small businesses in the picturesque Georgian spa town.

This latest venture isn’t entirely a solo effort. Behind the scenes, Peter has partnered with Danish retail billionaire Troels Holch Povlsen, a business mogul with deep pockets and a sharp eye for investment.

The partnership takes shape through Aston Cole Ltd, a company Peter formed in 2022, where he is the sole director.

Aston Cole is co-owned by two entities: Aston S&I, where Peter holds a majority stake, and Nine United Properties UK Ltd, which is owned by Holch Povlsen.

Povlsen’s family is no stranger to impressive real estate. His son, Anders, holds the title of Britain’s largest private landowner, boasting 220,000 acres of Scottish countryside.

With backing like this, Peter’s move into the property market seems less a gamble and more a calculated play to cement his standing in the business world.

King Charles' nephew is proving himself a jack-of-all-trades – and maybe, with time, a master of the real estate game.

He has quietly become an unsung hero in royal circles, offering a steady hand of advice to his cousin Prince William.

Known for his pragmatic outlook, Peter’s years of corporate experience outside the royal spotlight have made him an invaluable sounding board for the future king.