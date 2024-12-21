King Charles 'secret weapon' Duchess Sophie lands in major trouble

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward sparked a new controversy just ahead of the royal family's reunion on Christmas at Sandringham.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Edinburgh and her husband recreated an iconic photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for their annual Christmas Card.

It was discovered that the picture had been digitally manipulated, as Sophie and Edward flipped their original photo to closely resemble the historical image of the late royal couple.

They issued a personal message which reads, "The Edinburghs at Villa Guardamangia, Valetta in Malta, some 75 years apart."

It is important to mention that in March, Sophie's close pal in the royal family, Princess Kate, also landed in big trouble after her Mother's Day photo was dubbed 'digitally altered.'

Sophie, previously called a 'secret weapon' of the royal family, seemingly followed in Catherine's footsteps with her 2024 Christmas Card release.