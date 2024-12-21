Millie Bobby Brown makes first appearance after emotional goodbye

Millie Bobby Brown steps out with husband after tearful 'Stranger Things' wrap up

Millie Bobby Brown appeared cheerful with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, after bidding an emotional farewell to Stranger Things.

According to Daily Mail, on Friday, December 20, the Enola Holmes star took a stroll in Manhattan, New York City, with her husband to take one of their dogs.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in May, was spotted enjoying iced coffee while locking hands as they walked to their required destination.

The newlyweds’ public outing comes after Stranger Things wrapped up the production after its final season.

Brown, who joined the hit Netflix series Eleven, took to her Instagram on Friday to post a heartfelt tribute.

"Isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief, like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me," Brown, 20, said as her voice started to break.

Fighting back tears, she compared the series’ conclusion to a graduation, "I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys."

"I love each and every one of you, and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family," she said before breaking into tears and hugging a crew member.

"With love, el," she captioned the carousel which included behind-the-scenes photos of her iconic character, Eleven.