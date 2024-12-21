Millie Bobby Brown bids teary farewell to Stranger Things: Watch

Millie Bobby Brown compared her last day at 'Stranger Things' set to graduation

Millie Bobby Brown bid an emotional farewell to her Stranger Things family as the series wrapped up filming its final season.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, December 20, the 20-year-old actress shared an emotional post featuring a black-and-white video in a carousel.

"Isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief, like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me," Brown, who secretly tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi earlier this year, said as her voice started to break.

Fighting back tears, she compared the series’ conclusion to a graduation, "I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys."

"I love each and every one of you, and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family," she said before breaking into tears and hugging a crew member.

In addition, the carousel also included behind-the-scenes photos of her iconic character, Eleven.

"With love, el," the Enola Holmes actress captioned the social media post.

Brown joined Stranger Things in 2016 as Eleven, a young girl with telekinetic powers who had been experimented on by scientists.