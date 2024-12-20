Ariana Grande’s beau Ethan Slater gets slammed by fans after ex-wife’s note

Ethan Slater lands under severe criticism after ex-wife Lilly Jay's letter

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater has received severe criticism by fans after his ex-wife Lilly Jay shared her distress of seeing him date someone else while she had just given birth.

Ethan, 32, and Ariana, 31, both met on the set of their film adaptation of the musical in 2022, while both were married to their ex-spouses.

Lilly penned that it pained her to see him promoting the film, as it was a painful reminder of the “public downfall of my marriage.”

In an essay for The Cut published on Thursday, December 19th, the clinical psychologist detailed her life as a single mom and the end of her relationship.

Following the letter’s release, fans flocked to social media and expressed their views.

One social media user wrote on X, “Ethan slater ruined his own marriage!! you can't wreck a home from the outside, however i wish ariana had been a little more wiser.”

“Did not know lily jay was a therapist..her article is so well written and ethan slater is trash and i hope ariana wakes up and realizes that a man who leaves his post partum wife is not a forever kinda person lol,” added another.

“Ethan Slater is the worst type of person. His relationship with Ariana will be over within a year, promise,” a third chimed in.

Echoing the sentiment, a fourth wrote, “Ethan slater is a truly horrible person for what he put his ex wife through.”