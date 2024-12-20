Diddy shares touching father-son moment at court appearance

Diddy is a father to seven children

Sean Diddy Combs will be spending Christmas away from family at Brooklyn Detention Centre.

During the disgraced music mogul’s latest appearance at federal court on Wednesday, December 18th, he seemed to be making a conversation with his son, as per ABC News.

The 55-year-old mouthed the words, “You okay?” as he looked at one of his songs who then responded by nodding and placing his fist over his heart.

The Bad Boy Records founder attended the hearing in a khaki prison jumpsuit.

As he walked out of the courtroom, the Last Night rapper addressed the spectators again and said, “Happy Holidays y’all,” according to the outlet.

This comes after People Magazine reported that Diddy is “fit, healthy, and fully focused on his defense.”

“He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children,” the outlet’s source added.

After being denied bail thrice, the accused rapper is likely to await trial behind the bars. His trial is scheduled for May 2025.

Diddy has been in New York prison since his arrest on September 16th on the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and engagements in prostitution.