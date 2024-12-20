Chris Martin opens up about relationship with kids

Chris Martin shares how he likes to embarrass son Moses

Chris Martin has maintained a close relationship with kids after his divorce with their mother Gwyneth Paltrow as he shared in new interview.

The Coldplay frontman discussed his daughter Apple Martin’s recent debutante ball that took place in Paris last month, in an interview with Rolling Stone on Thursday, December 19th.

Speaking of the event, he said it was "so not something I ever thought I’d do, but because I’m so in love with her, I’m like, ‘OK,' " referring to his 20-year-old daughter.

At one point during the ball, the 47-year-old musician shared a sweet father-daughter moment as they danced together.

The Yellow singer also revealed how he enjoys embarrassing his son Moses Martin, in the interview, "I like [my kids] very much. Even though they’re not biologically mine, I’m breaking the story now”.

"My favorite new thing to embarrass my son is, if we’re walking down the street and someone comes up to us and they say, ‘I’m sorry to disturb you while you’re with your son,’ I say, ‘That’s not my son. That’s my partner.' "

He continued, "Yeah. I like them a lot. I think they are mine, to be fair."

Chris shared that it is “sad” that both the kids are now off to college and the parents are empty nesters.

However, he added, "but of course it’d be weirder if they were still like, ‘I can’t leave.' Then you’d be more worried.”