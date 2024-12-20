Travis Kelce set to give good news to Taylor Swift’s fans

Travis Kelce's family is reportedly forcing him to propose to his girlfriend and renowned singer Taylor Swift.

According to a report by Daily Mail, an insider has revealed that the NFL athlete is facing constant pressure from his parents to follow in his brother Jason Kelce's footsteps.

The source mentioned that they have been urging him to officially begin a new chapter in his life with the Bad Blood singer.

Furthermore, an insider noted that Travis’s family often jokingly queries him about his marriage plans, comparing him to his brother, who is currently expecting his fourth child with his wife, Kylie Kelce.

The insider said, "His family jokes with him about a wedding and compares him to his brother, whose wife already has more children."

These reports emerged after fans speculated that the pressure on Travis may have intensified following the surprise engagement announcement of Taylor's close pal and fellow pop star, Selena Gomez, to Benny Blanco.

Meanwhile, the couple has once again fueled engagement rumours after their recent joint appearance at a star-studded party.

On December 18, Travis threw a lavish party to honour his lady love for successfully wrapping up her record-breaking The Eras Tour.

After a few photos from the event went viral on social media, eagle-eyed Swifties quickly noticed that Taylor's left ring finger appeared 'blurred.' They also speculated she may have been intentionally hid her finger from the view.

However, the couple has not publicly announced their engagement yet.

For the unversed, Taylor and Travis have been romantically linked since September 2023.