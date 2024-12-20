Chris Martin reflects on life without kids

Chris Martin with kids and ex Gwyneth Paltrow

Chris Martin shares about life after kids he shares with ex Gwyneth Paltrow got candid on feeling lonely after kids went to college.

The musician is adjusting to life as an empty nester, sharing that having both of his children out of the house has been an emotional experience.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Coldplay frontman opened up about his feelings now that his son Moses, 18, and daughter Apple, 20 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow — have moved away for college.

“It’s sad. That’s the only word,” Martin admitted. However, he also acknowledged that their independence is a natural part of life.

“But of course, it’d be weirder if they were still like, ‘I can’t leave.’ Then you’d be more worried.”

Moses started his freshman year at Northeastern University earlier this year, while Apple is currently a junior at Vanderbilt University. Despite the distance, the family recently reunited in Paris, where Martin attended Apple’s debut at Le Bal Des Débutantes.

The rock star admitted that participating in the event was not something he ever envisioned.

“It’s so not something I ever thought I’d do, but because I’m so in love with her, I’m like, ‘OK.’”

Martin also spoke affectionately about his kids, joking about embarrassing his son in public.

“My favorite new thing to embarrass my son is, if we’re walking down the street and someone comes up to us and they say, ‘I’m sorry to disturb you while you’re with your son,’ I say, ‘That’s not my son. That’s my partner,’” he shared with a laugh.

“Yeah. I like them a lot. I think they are mine, to be fair.”

Martin and Paltrow, 52, married in 2003 but famously announced their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014 after nearly 11 years together.

They finalized their divorce two years later and have remained amicable co-parents.

The singer has since moved on with actress Dakota Johnson. While rumors have swirled about a possible engagement between the two, Martin chose not to comment on the speculation.