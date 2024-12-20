Nick Jonas divides fans with shocking Elon Musk interaction

Nick Jonas and Elon Musk had a cheeky exchange on X (previously Twitter)

Nick Jonas found himself caught in a social media firestorm after an unexpected exchange with tech mogul Elon Musk.

On Tuesday, December 17, the 32-year-old singer’s reply to a tweet from the SpaceX CEO, 53, sent fans into a frenzy.

Musk had shared a Jonas Brothers GIF with the caption, "My, how the tables have turned!" celebrating Tesla's soaring success post-Donald Trump’s election. Nick, amused by the tweet, retweeted it with a cheeky response: “Take us to the Year 3000,” accompanied by a smiling photo of Musk.

The interaction quickly sparked controversy, as Musk's political connections and polarising views made some fans question Nick’s intentions. With Musk's ties to former president Trump and the tech mogul’s role in the government, fans were left wondering if Jonas was subtly endorsing these figures.

One user wrote, "Delete this," while others called out the singer for supporting someone they deemed controversial. "Be better, Nick," one fan urged, criticising Musk's alleged influence over vulnerable groups. Others tagged Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, and questioned her role in his social media behaviour.

But, of course, not everyone was upset. "Welcome aboard, Nick!" one user cheered.

Another chimed in, "You can think Elon has good ideas and is a visionary AND still disagree with him sometimes. Same with Trump. They both used to be Democrats. Maybe we should all collectively chill and stop being so polarising.”