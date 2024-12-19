Britney Spears breaks barriers with bold move

Britney Spears breaks barriers with bold moves

Princess of Pop Britney Spears, who often initiates controversies, has turned the heat up on her social media handle.

The 43-year-old knows how to captivate fans as she posted a jaw-dropping video on her official Instagram page.

Britney, who's net worth is around $40 million, twirled and strutted in the most intriguing dance video, donning in a neon bikini.

The clip highlighted electrifying yet enthralling performance as she playfully flashed thumbs from her bikini bottoms, dancing with such vigor that she nearly lost her balance.

Baby One More Time vocalist captioned the post as, "New bikini, new hair, same love for dancing."

Moreover, the Crossroads star informally mentioned jet-skiing, leaving the followers in curiosity about what she remarked.

The video featured one of the hits from her iconic Blackout album, giving a nostalgic vibe.

Fans quickly poured their reactions as many remarked that her dance moves have turned much bolder.

Britney Spears admirers flooded the post with immense love and support, embracing her liberty, and for staying unashamedly herself.

"Queen of spins!" one fan wrote. Another humorously shared that this is the energy he needs for 2024.