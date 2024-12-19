Prince William shifts focus to major crisis amid new scandal

Despite Kate Middleton’s constant efforts to soften Prince William’s hard stance towards Prince Harry, the brothers remain estranged from one another.

While it was expected that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be extended an invite for Sandringham, but it appears that their relationship is still at an impasse.

As the royal family deals with a new scandal, a royal expert revealed that William is least bothered about his sibling for now as he takes on a major battle.

The Prince of Wales is currently in the midst of promoting the new documentary, The Earthshot Report, which takes a look at the progress of William’s initiative to lead towards a sustainable future.

“There is, as everyone knows, a rift in the royal family, but the Sussexes, not William, were the cause of it,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. “Harry and Meghan have spoken about environmental matters and have not always practised what they preached.”

Fitzwilliams explained that the future king’s main focus is “emphasising the purpose of the Earthshot Prize, which is to find solutions to the environmental crisis”.

The expert also shared that William “wants to inspire” as he “realises that if people are constantly told what not to do, that they shouldn't fly or eat less meat, that sort of thing turns people off”.

“He knows, though this is seldom referred to by those who speak out on climate change, that there is far too much preaching on this topic,” the commentator added.

The remarks come at the heels of a new scandal that has rocked the royal family owing to disgraced royal Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York is now under intense scrutiny over having ties with an alleged Chinese spy for over years and even had the authority to take business decisions in China on his behalf.

Palace officials have not yet commented on the matter but it is understood that Andrew will not be joining any upcoming festive events with the royal family until further notice.