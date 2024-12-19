Mauricio Umansky seen with new beau on Aspen vacation: Report

Mauricio Umansky spotted with new flame

Mauricio Umansky seems to have found a new flame this holiday season.

The star of Buying Beverly Hills was seen enjoying time in Aspen, Colorado, with 33-year-old model Klaudia K. On Wednesday, December 18, the pair attended a snow polo match following a sushi date.

The outing came just one day after Umansky and Klaudia were photographed laughing together during a dinner date, where they were also spotted arm-in-arm.

According to TMZ, the two were seen shopping at Kemo Sabe, a popular Western apparel store often visited by celebrities.

Klaudia, signed with One Management, is also an artist.

For their most recent outing, Umansky sported a printed jacket, dark-washed jeans, black boots, and a brimmed black hat. Klaudia opted for a black shirt, orange puffer jacket, jeans, and black boots.

This sighting comes five months after Umansky was seen kissing another woman at the airport in Mykonos, Greece, in July.

A month later, the pair traveled together to the One&Only Mandarina resort in Mexico, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

Umansky’s public appearances follow his separation from Kyle Richards, his wife of 27 years.

People confirmed the split in July 2023. At the time, a source revealed, “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Richards later confirmed that Umansky moved out of their shared home in May 2024.

The former couple share three daughters: Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Richards is also mom to Farrah Brittany, 36, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.