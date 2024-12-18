Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce gears up for holiday romance

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce opened up about her upcoming plans with his partner.

The 35-year-old opened up about his Christmas plans in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

The two-time Super Bowl champion expressed his enthusiasm for the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Kelce and Swift are excited to celebrate Christmas together as they have been waiting for the day since they started their romance last summer.

However, Kelce didn't reveal whether Swift will mark her appearance at the game, but the Love Story vocalist reportedly preparing to spend more time in Kansas City during the NFL season's.

Sources indicate that the couple is focusing on quality time despite their hectic schedules.

The Lover singer has been witnessed enjoying a more relaxed lifestyle with Kelce, after concluding her record-setting Eras Tour.

"Christmas will be a special holiday for both of them," a source shared.

"Travis loves to surprise Taylor with unique gifts, and they're both excited to spend the season together."

The pop icon is reportedly in Kansas City to cheer him on as the Chiefs aim for another championship season.

Seemingly, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are fully embracing and enjoying their holiday moments together.