Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo ready to perform at Oscars

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to give a Wicked performance at this year’s Oscar ceremony.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, December 17, the 31-year-old star expressed that she and the Harriet actress would love to perform at the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

She showed her enthusiasm for singing alongside Erivo, saying they love singing together, especially when it’s linked to Wicked.

Referring to her co-star as her sister, she added that they would happily perform anytime or anywhere if asked.

"We love singing with each other," the singer stated.

"I love her, that’s my sister."

The 2024 musical has become a box office hit and a fan favourite, in only a short period of time.

It has earned four Golden Globe nominations, including recognition for Grande and the 37-year-old actress’s iconic roles as Glinda and Elphaba.

After the musical's major hit, the Supernatural singer revealed to People in a previous interview, "We were just crying together and screaming, and we sent each other flowers immediately."

"I'm just really deeply proud of her and of us together as well as the work that we've done. And to see it be recognized is more than I could have imagined."