'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' post-credits to indicate fourth entry?

'Sonic 3' stars Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba

The much-awaited film of the year Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be offering a roller-coaster ride filled with fun, thriller, excitement, action, and comedy.

The previous two films released in 2020 and 2022, ended with credits teasing the next installments with an extraordinary storyline.

Everybody now wonders whether the third sequel will have ending credits teasing the next entry or not.

The new action-adventure starring Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves, will be introducing the new Sega character 'Shadow', who is awoken from a 50-year stillness for unknown reason.

Meanwhile, 'Sonic', 'Tails' and 'Knuckles' will try solving the mystery behind the controlling force behind 'Shadow'.

As per the early reviews of the family flick, Sonic 3 will have two post-credits, which means the audience will have to stay back in cinemas for a longer time after the curtain drops.

The end credits will remain spoiler free until the official release of the film, reports Tech Advisor.

According to the source, one credit will be showcased in the mid of the film, whereas the second one will happen after all the film ends.

Both the credits will jointly set up the basis for the fourth installment or might even tease a spin-off by Paramount+

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is all set to clash with Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas on December 20.