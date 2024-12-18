Prince Andrew punished for latest 'mistake'

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew has finally taken a big decision amid ongoing scandal.

The Duke of York, 64, has decided not to join the rest of the royal family for a pre-Christmas celebration at Buckingham Palace this week amid backlash over his alleged connections to a "spy".

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband will no longer join some 70 royals for the festive celebration this week amid the ongoing furore over his relationship with Yang Tengbo, alleged "Chinese spy."

It seems to be a punishment for the Duke over his 'unwise' decision to trust unknown people.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's father has made painful decision to stay away from the festivities this year in light of his latest scandal.

According to the Daily Mail, it was Andrew's ex-wife Ferguson who asked him to keep a low-profile and stay away from the Palace soiree amid reports that the King wanted the Duchess to stop Andrew getting the spotlight.

The furore over Andrew's links with the businessman is the latest controversy to engulf him and put him back on the front pages of newspapers.

The Prince, who was forced to step back from public duties following his bombshell interview with the BBC about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is said to be in deep water following the new controversy.