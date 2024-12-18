David Beckham's 'vegan' update leaves wife Victoria unimpressed

David Beckham offers rare glimpse into intimate date night

David Beckham is offering a rare glimpse into his intimate date night with Victoria Beckham.

The English footballer took to his Instagram on Tuesday, December 17, to share a photo of the vegan meal and wine he enjoyed with the love of his life.

He wrote in the caption, "More about date night WOW full vegan and spectacular with obviously great wine and even better company @victoriabeckham @elevenmadisonpark WOW."

The post featured a close-up glimpse into the couple as they flashed a beaming smile in the camera.

Victoria could be seen posing in an all-black ensemble, sporting a blazer.

Meanwhile, David pulled off an Autumn-inspired look to go with the restaurant's theme.

Fans thronged the comments section with humorous messages as they targeted the former Spice Girls member's facial expressions.

One fan commented, "Victoria doesn't look very happy about this Vegan story."

Another fan chimed in, adding, "Victoria doesn't look happy being vegan but then I've never seen a happy vegan."

A third laughingly added, "Swear she always looks held at gunpoint. Becks the man though."

This comes on the heels of their Christmas preparations, which David previously showcased.