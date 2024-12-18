'Mufasa: The Lion King' makers 'try to keep cast away' from Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner

Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner to voice 'Pumbaa' and 'Timon' respectively

Ahead of the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, actors Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner has spilled insights revealing what went behind the scenes of the big film.

While talking about the upcoming adventure flick in an interview, Billy and Seth revealed that the makers tried to keep the cast members away from the two as far as possible.

This is one of the reasons, the duo admitted that they haven’t met Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter while making the film.

However, most of their scenes are with Carter, but the 12-year-old was not 'invited to the duo’s recording sessions'.

In conversation to People, Rogen and Eichner said: “We’ve never met", Blue Ivy.

“Although all of our scenes are with Blue Ivy”, the 42-year-old went in saying, she ‘was not invited to our recording sessions.’

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old unveiled: “They try to keep the cast as far away from us as possible.”

While confirming the statement, the Superbad actor said: “Me and Billy get our own little booth. No one else interacts with us.”

The two phenomenal stars will be reprising the roles of 'Timon' and 'Pumbaa' from Disney’s 2019 Lion King remake.

Billy will be voicing Timon whereas Seth will be lending his vocals for Pumbaa.