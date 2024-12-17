Taylor Swift's $175,000 gift from Travis Kelce sparks frenzy

NFL star Travis Kelce sure knows how to make his lover Taylor Swift happy as he recently gifted her $175,000 present on her birthday.

The 35-year-old star star reportedly spent a jaw-dropping amount on the Lover hitmaker's birthday, giving major couple goals and fans believes that he surely treats her like a queen.

Although there weren't any official reports that Taylor has celebrated her 35th birthday with friends or family over the weekend but it seems like she still had an amazing day, which was revealed by a close source.

On Friday night, the NFL player showed up at the Kansas City Chiefs' holiday party but later he reportedly left earlier than he should to celebrate the Cruel Summer singer's private birthday party.

According to The Sun, Travis went all out with flowers and jewelry to spoil his sweetheart.

Travis Kelce put lots of effort into making Taylor Swift's treat special, knowing how meaningful the occasion will be for her, especially ever since they started their romance back in July 2023.