Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to activate joint task force for public security

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal in Riyadh on Sunday, December 15, 2024. — APP

RIYADH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to promptly activate their joint task force for public security, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Sunday.

The development comes during Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's visit to Safe City Centre of Saudi Arabia and Public Security Police Headquarters in Riyadh where he was welcomed by Head Public Security Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami.

Naqvi took a round of various departments of state-of-the-art Public Security Headquarters.

While reviewing the system equipped with modern technology to prevent crimes, he appreciated the system of controlling crimes and traffic accidents through the use of modern technology.

During his meeting with Al-Bassami, the minister said that he was happy to see the excellent public security system of Saudi Arabia.

He further said that both sides can benefit from the experience of each other through enhancing cooperation in the field of police training. He highlighted that Pakistan is establishing a Special Protection Unit for the protection of diplomats.

The minister was given a special briefing at the Public Security Headquarters. It was apprised in the briefing that a system has been developed to control crimes and traffic accidents through artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Naqvi also held a metting with Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal wherein matters of mutual interest and Pak-Saudi relations were discussed.

During the meeting, Battal said that the two countries enjoy "very close and cordial relations". He expressed hope that ties between the countries would be further enhanced after Naqvi's meetings with Saudi officials.

Moreover, Naqvi felicitated the Saudi leadership and the people on being awarded the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup and expressed good wishes for the event.

The interior minister said Saudi Arabia has always shown immense love and sincerity towards Pakistan. He also appreciated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s vision of 2030 which paves the way for achieving progress and prosperity.