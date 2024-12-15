CM Gandapur warns of taking to streets with ‘guns’

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur gestures during a video link address to PTI workers on September 22, 2024. — screengrab via Geo News

Urging Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to stop advocating for peace, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) firebrand Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday warned the incumbent government next time the party workers will take to the streets with "guns".

Addressing a ceremony in Abbottabad, CM Gandapur — who has a track record of disappearing during the party’s marches on the federal capital — said: “Imran Khan! For God’s sake, stop advocating for peace. Next time, we will not talk about peace. When we come out with weapons, we will show who runs away.”

His statement came as the jailed PTI founder warned of launching civil disobedience movement from 16th of this month if his demands including a judicial inquiry into the November protest crackdown were not met.

The ousted prime minister also constituted a five-member negotiation committee comprising Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser to hold talks with rivals.

The former ruling party’s demands include the release of “political prisoners” facing trial and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and a late-night crackdown on PTI protesters on November 26.

Last month, the former ruling party's much-hyped protest in Islamabad, aimed at securing the PTI founder's release, had culminated in the party's hasty retreat after the government's midnight crackdown on the protesters in November.

The former ruling party has since claimed that at least 12 of its workers were killed and 1,000 were arrested. However, the government has categorically denied using live ammunition against the protesters and said that four law enforcers including three Rangers personnel and a policeman were martyred during the protest.

Speaking during today’s event, the firebrand CM said: “We will take to the streets next time without the slogan of peace.”

He blasted the PML-N-led coalition government, saying that they were fighting against fascism.

“Fascism has trampled on Pakistan's Constitution, law, morality and humanity.”

The chief minister slammed Information Minister Atta Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and others in connection with their statements on the Islamabad clashes.

