Traders and local residents stage protest demonstration in Murree on December 14, 2024. — YouTube/Geo News/ screengrab

Expressing their annoyance over the “Murree development plan” launched by the Punjab government, local traders, political leaders and residents staged a protest demonstration at Lower Topa, an area of the hill station, on Saturday.

Besides others, leaders from PTI, PPP, JUI and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), attended the protest demonstration to express solidarity with the protesters. Former prime minister and Awaam Pakistan party chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also participated in the protest rally.

The authorities also imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the area to avert any untoward situation in the backdrop of the protest rally.

The protest is being staged on the call of the Joint Action Committee (JAC).

The JAC demanded the provincial government to abolish remodeling of Jhika Gali Bazar and 'section-4' on the Mall Road. “The government would not be allowed to spend funds worth billions in the area comprising the three-kilometre radius,” the JAC leaders said without explaining or naming the area.

They urged the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz-led provincial government to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Murree and Kotli Sattian.

The JAC urged the provincial government to review its decision about the development plan.

Talking to Geo News, Abbasi, the former top PML-N leader, said that all the political parties sans the government were present at the Murree Grand Jirga.

Backing the demands of the protesters, Abbasi said: “The people of Murree are staging protest demonstration for their due rights.”

Slamming the provincial government, he asked under which law the government was demolishing buildings in the area.

“You have implemented the law of jangle [in Murree],”

The Section 144 has never been imposed in Murree, he added.

Responding to a question about his presence in the rally, the former PM said: “People’s representatives remain among the masses.”

He said the provincial government was not ready to listen to the public, adding that when they approached the Murree administration, they expressed their helplessness saying that they received the orders from high-ups. He warned the government against usurping the people’s rights.

What is Murree development plan?

In June this year, Punjab CM Maryam and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif co-chaired a five-hour-long meeting in which the Murree development plan was approved.

The meeting accorded approval to development, beautification, transport, construction and rehabilitation projects as Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb gave a detailed briefing.

Approval was also given for the Rawalpindi-Murree tourist glass train project and it was decided to hire an international consultant for the project.

A decision was made to remove high-rise hotel buildings obstructing the natural scenery of Mall Road Rawalpindi. It was further agreed to relocate the hotels from GPO Chowk to an alternative location. Uniform appearance, signs and colour schemes for old buildings on Mall Road were ordered to be implemented.

It was decided to restore the old names of cities, areas and historical buildings including that of Murree. Amendment to the building laws for construction in Murree and transferring the power of approval to the provincial government level were approved. A decision was made in principle to take action against officials who allowed illegal constructions.

A comprehensive short-, medium- and long-term plan for supply of drinking water was also presented. It was informed that the existing system would be repaired and restored, making it possible to supply over 600,000 gallons of clean water daily in Murree. RCC and tuff tiles would be laid on 53-kilometre-long streets of different villages in Murree.

A project to store rainwater for domestic use was approved, with the government supporting over 1,100 homes in storing rainwater.

The construction and expansion of old Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir Road was approved and temporary parking spaces would also be created on the Old Murree Road. The remodelling of Jhika Gali Chowk, removal of encroachments and construction and restoration of Lawrence College Road, Boostal Mor to Brewery Road were approved as well.

In Banser Gali Wildlife Park, tree houses, camping sites, walkways and terrace parking areas will be created. PIA and Bagh-e-Shaheedan Park’s entrances will be renovated and attractive walkways for tourists would be built.