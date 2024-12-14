'Deadpool & Wolverine' trio to reunite in new project: 'Boy Band'

Ryan Reynolds previously opens up about writing a new movie to reunite Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy

Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to set their eyes on a new project.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 48-year-old actor opened up about an upcoming movie, Boy Band, he has been working on.

"I really want to make Boy Band, and I’m still trying to figure out the smartest way to put that together," he told the outlet about the film, which revolves around ageing pop stars.

In addition to writing and starring, Reynolds will produce the new project on the horizon with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy at Paramount.

Moreover, Entertainment Weekly reported that a representative for Jackman confirmed to the outlet that the Logan star is currently in talks to join the forthcoming project, making it a Deadpool & Wolverine trio reunion.

Speaking to THR, Reynolds, who is married to his Green Lantern co-star Blake Lively, shared his aspirations for the project.

He wants to bring Boy Band on screen with "an extremely modest budget" that wouldn’t be clustered actors’ massive payrolls.

"Shawn, Hugh and I are open to creative ways to make this movie at an absolute bargain," he said.

Additionally, Reynolds revealed he's working on a second draft of the screenplay based on an "incredible" first draft from Jesse Andrews, the scribe of Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.