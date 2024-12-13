Prince William and Kate offer peek into Monarchy’s next chapter

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been stepping into the spotlight, and their recent appearances may offer a preview of the monarchy’s future, according to royal expert Richard Eden.

Speaking on Mail+’s Palace Confidential, Eden reflected on the Waleses’ high-profile engagements over the past week, calling them "a glimpse of the future."

Last Friday, Princess Kate took centre stage by hosting her fourth annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, described as "the centrepiece of the royal week."

The festive event, which will air on Christmas Eve, was attended by numerous royals, though King Charles and Queen Camilla were notably absent.

Kate, who played a hands-on role in organizing the event, ensured every detail was perfect, arriving early on the day to oversee the final preparations.

Dressed in a striking Alexander McQueen red coat and a black bow, she was joined by Prince William and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—who charmed onlookers.

The spotlight then shifted to Prince William the following day.

On Saturday, the Prince of Wales carried out a significant diplomatic engagement in Paris, meeting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Prince William and Princess Kate’s recent engagements have provided a powerful glimpse into the future of the Royal Family, with their strong leadership and public appearances being described as “very encouraging,” according to royal expert Richard Eden.

The royal duo was in the spotlight again this week, with William’s pivotal meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump making headlines.

After their handshake, Trump praised the Prince as “very handsome” and a “good man,” with their discussions reportedly focused on strengthening the US-UK relationship.

Eden expressed admiration for both Kate and William’s recent roles, noting how smoothly they’ve stepped into leadership positions. "It has felt like they have taken the lead, and let’s say they’ve done it extremely well.

It’s a relief and shows how strong the Royal Family is for the next generation," he remarked.