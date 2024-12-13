King Charles' niece Zara Tindall takes big step to unite royal family

Zara Tindall takes big step to unite royal family

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall has taken a big step to bring royal cousins together ahead of big event at Sandringham, seemingly sending a message to royal fans that Prince Andrew and his family would be joining King Charles for royal Christmas.

Mike Tindall's wife Zara hosted a lavish Christmas party at a swanky Mexican restaurant in London on Thursday, inviting her royal cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and friends ahead of royal show of Christmas.

The 43-year-old welcomed the guests alongside her close friend television presenter Natalie Pinkham. Sarah-Jane Mee, Georgie Ainslie, Anna Woodhouse and Di Stewart were also present at the event.

The restaurant is believed to be a favourite of Princess Beatrice, who was also in attendance but not photographed. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie was looking at her phone while walking in a black jumper. She completed her look with a green coat.

She sadly ended up missing Princess Kate's carol concert, but thankfully she was available for this event. Eugenie will likely be spending the holidays with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August and Ernest.

The royal cousins' gathering suggests as Prince Andrew his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and husbands and children will be joining the royal family gathering for Christmas.

The girls enjoyed an incredible selection of food. Upon entry, guests are given guacamole pico de gallo alongsode totopos. Small plates are an option of roasted hispi cabbage or an ensenada taco with cripsy white fish, pickled cucumber and carrot topped with a scotch bonnet crema.