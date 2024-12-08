'Reacher' season 3: Release date, cast, and more

In the opening seconds of a new trailer for the popular Reacher series on Prime Video, Alan Ritchson, playing Jack Reacher, declares, "I've been waiting."

However, the line could easily be spoken by the hordes of fans worldwide who are eagerly awaiting season three.

From the stage at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, Ritchson announced that a fresh batch of episodes will launch on the streamer on February 20th, finally establishing a timeframe for the wait.

Every Thursday through March 27, the first three episodes of the eight-episode season will be released initially, followed by subsequent episodes in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

When Ritchson took the Thunder Stage, he was joined by actress Maria Sten and Reacher novelist and executive producer Lee Child.

The announcement follows a successful run for Reacher's second season, which became the 2023 Prime Video most-viewed release.

The action-packed series received an early renewal for a fourth season, which will start filming in 2025, as Amazon revealed earlier this year.

Not surprising however, the latest teaser, which can be seen above, shows Ritchson in all his muscular glory in classic Reacher form. A man named Paulie, also known as Paul Masserella, who works as a gate guard at an upscale waterfront house, seems to be Reacher's enormous match.

Reacher is thrown into a criminal operation in the third season of the show, which is based on Child's book Persuader, in an effort to save an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There, he encounters some unresolved issues from his own history while discovering a world of brutality and secrets.

Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters are among the new cast members opposite Ritchson and Sten.

CBS Studios, Skydance Television, and Amazon MGM Studios are the producers of Reacher. Nick Santora is an Emmy-nominated writer who also acts as showrunner and executive producer.