Sabrina Carpenter crowned 'Queen of Christmas'

Sabrina Carpenter’s Christmas special delivers all the holiday magic.

Sabrina Carpenter is winning hearts this holiday season with her Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas, leaving fans calling her the new 'Queen of Christmas.'

The 25-year-old singer and GRAMMY nominee delighted audiences on Friday with her highly anticipated holiday show, featuring a star-studded lineup and unexpected duets.

The special showcases Carpenter's festive EP Fruitcake, with standout performances including her powerful renditions of Christmas classics alongside special guests like Chappell Roan on Last Christmas, Tyla for This Christmas, Shania Twain on Santa Baby, and Kali Uchis for I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.

In between songs, Carpenter brought her signature humor to the screen, joining stars like Quinta Brunson, Nico Hiraga, and Cara Delevingne for hilarious skits.

The quirky holiday special also features a fun, imaginative storyline where Carpenter plays a character navigating the challenges of dating none other than Santa Claus himself.

Fans took to X to express their love for the special, with many calling it the best Christmas show they've ever seen.

One user wrote, "Sabrina Carpenter has to release a full Christmas album, like, what can’t she do?" Others echoed the sentiment, with a fan saying, "Literally the best Christmas special I’ve ever seen. Thank you, Sabrina Carpenter."

The special, streaming exclusively on Netflix, also pays tribute to her hit song Nonsense with a festive holiday remix, making this one holiday treat fans won't soon forget.