Barry Keoghan breaks silence on infidelity rumours post Sabrina Carpenter split

There's no third party involved in Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's split, claims a source

Barry Keoghan reportedly remained "faithful" throughout his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

According to People, an insider recently set the record straight about the nature of the Saltburn star’s love life with the Espresso hitmaker and their breakup, insisting that cheating was not a factor in their split.

"He was always very faithful to her from the start; there was no third party involved in their break or at any other point in their relationship," the source dispelled infidelity rumours, adding, "Reports indicating otherwise are entirely fabricated."

They described Keoghan, 32, as a "fantastic boyfriend" who supported the pop sensation during her rise to fame.

"He worked very hard to be there for her when she needed someone most," they continued. "They had a great relationship and he really cared deeply about her – which you could see via the comments he would often leave on her Instagram page."

For the unversed, the rumours of infidelity surfaced earlier this week, with a report from the Daily Mail citing a blind item on Deuxmoi.

"On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in LA, he was getting very cosy at San Vicente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous, LA-based influencer (who’s particularly big on TikTok)," the gossip claimed.

The breakup, which comes months after speculation about the Batman actor and the Please Please Please char topper’s on-again, off-again relationship, was attributed to the couple's focus on their respective careers, per People.

Keoghan and Carpenter, 25, first sparked romance rumours in December 2023.