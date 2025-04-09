King Charles, Queen Camilla issue special message in Italian

King Charles and Queen Camilla began their four-day State visit to Italy on Monday as the royals mark their historic tour.

The couple were received by Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura at the Quirinale Palace in a ceremonial red-carpet welcome at the Colosseum.

Following the ceremony, Buckingham Palace issued a delightful message – in Italian – for the public on behalf of the monarchs.

“Che accoglienza!” the message read. “Grazie a tutti coloro che sono venuti a salutare le Loro Maestà a Roma oggi.”

It translates as: What a welcome! Thank you to everyone who came to say hello to Their Majesty in Rome today.

During the welcome, the royal couple stood in the ancient Temple of Venus, honouring a goddess of love -- built almost 2,000 years ago.

They then viewed a flypast by the Italian Air Force’s aerobatic team, Frecce Tricolori, and the RAF’s Red Arrows, before laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier war memorial at the Altare della Patria in Piazza Venezia.

The state visit had originally been intended to include engagements at the Vatican, but that was postponed because of the ill-health of Pope Francis.