Meghan Markle's As Ever brand thrives amidst global trade uncertainty

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, is poised to continue its upward trajectory, despite the latest developments in global trade policies.

The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her brand's inaugural collection, which sold out in under an hour, and has expressed confidence that President Donald Trump's new tariffs will not significantly impact her business.

In a conversation with Fortune, she explained that As Ever's products are currently manufactured in the United States, which she believes will help mitigate any potential effects of the tariffs.

"At the moment, all of our products are currently made in the U.S.," she stated. "But as we look at the larger context of how this is going to affect the consumer day to day, I’m very grateful that in part of the conception of this brand, I wanted to create products that look more prestige, but are more accessible and affordable," the mother-of-two said.

"I think during any time of recession, people still want to find creature comforts, items that can bring them joy.”

The As Ever collection, which includes a range of gourmet food items and home goods, was met with enthusiasm from customers. The brand's products, priced between $12 and $28, are designed to be both luxurious and affordable.

Markle's vision for As Ever is to provide consumers with high-quality, accessible products that bring joy and comfort to their daily lives.

The Duchess has also been open about the challenges of launching her lifestyle brand. In an interview with People magazine, she revealed that she learned a great deal as an entrepreneur.

"There were tons of twists and turns — even with the name. I was figuring it out in real-time,” she said. “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve."