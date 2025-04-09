Prince Harry misses longtime friend's wedding amid legal commitments in UK

The Duke returned to the UK on Sunday night

Prince Harry was noticeably missing from the weekend wedding of Lord Charles Vivan, a close friend and former member of the Duke's inner circle.

Lord Vivian, 58, tied the knot with American compliance director Saweda Kamara in a ceremony held at Chelsea Old Town Hall, reported GB News.

Despite confirming that Harry had been invited, Lord Vivan offered no explanation for his absence, simply stating :'I do not know. he has a lot on.'

The Duke of Sussex shares a long-standing bond with Lord Vivian, forged through mutual friend Mark Dyer, a former Welsh Guards officer often referred to as a mentor figure to Harry.

The pair's friendship was cemented further when Harry served as an usher at Lord Vivian's first wedding to Elizabeth Wimpress.

Harry's absence raised eyebrows given their history, but it isn't the first time he's missed major milestones in the lives of close friends.

Last year, he also skipped the wedding of his old friend Jack Mann in Suffolk. The Duke returned to the UK on Sunday night, ahead of a two-day appeal hearing at the Court of Appeal concerning his legal challenge over personal security arrangements while in BrItain.