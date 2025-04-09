Meghan Markle drops new podcast as Prince Harry returns to UK courtroom

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit as working royals in 2020

As Prince Harry appeared at London's Court of Appeal for a high-profile legal battle, Meghan Markle made headlines of her own with the debut of her new podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder.

The Duke of Sussex, 43, launched the first episode on the same day her husband resumed his legal fight over the loss of state-funded security in the UK.

In the premiere, Meghan spoke with Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, 35, diving into topics around female entrepreneurship and leadership.

The timing of the podcast release has sparked speculation, with some royal commentators suggesting it may have been strategically planned.

Royal author Robert Jobson weighed in, telling The Sun that the Sussexes are well aware of media dynamics.

'They understand how the news cycle works, ' he noted. 'Whether it was intention or not, the overlap certainly guaranteed maximum exposure for both Meghan's new project and Harry's legal case.'

Harry, 40, arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice just hours after podcast went live. During the hearing, he continued to challenge a previous decision that denied him automatic police protection during visits to the UK, arguing he had been unfairly treated.

While the couple maintains a lower royal profile since stepping back from official duties, the day's events they are still more than capable dominating headlines together and apart.