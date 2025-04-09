Elisabeth Moss gets candid about ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Mad Men’ reboot

Elisabeth Moss has recently shared her two cents on The Handmaid’s Tale role and reflected on reprising her role in a Mad Man reboot.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked about directing herself on The Handmaid’s Tale.

Moss replied, “I’m pretty cold about it, in the sense of, I give myself options.”

“If I think I need to do something else, I do it again,” continued the 42-year-old.

The Shining Girls actress remarked, “I’m not emotional about it all.”

“I think the hardest thing is making everybody wait while I watch it to make sure it’s OK because it feels obviously incredibly narcissistic to be sitting,” explained Moss.

Elsewhere on the show, Andy questioned about reprising Mad Man reboot and giving life to Peggy character.

“Thank you for wanting that,” mentioned the Top of the Lake actress.

Moss further said, “I would never say, ‘No,’ to anything like that. I’m not one of those people that’s like, ‘I want to move on and do.’”

The actress pointed out that Mad Men “is one of the greatest things I’ve ever done and will ever do”.

“I would be super happy to play that character again. I loved playing her,” added Moss.

Meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale’s sixth and final season premiered on April 8 on Hulu. The series finale would premiere on May 27.