Tina Fey reveals what she asked Lorne Michaels about Jon Hamm before ’30 Rock’ casting

Tina Fey on casting Jon Hamm in '30 Rock'

Tina Fey wasn’t about to roll the dice on a bad vibe — even if that vibe came wrapped in Jon Hamm’s chiseled charm.

In a recent one-on-one chat for Interview Magazine, Fey revealed she did her homework before casting Hamm as Dr. Drew Baird, Liz Lemon’s too-handsome-for-his-own-good love interest on 30 Rock.

“I didn’t meet you before you hosted [Saturday Night Live],” Fey told Hamm during their conversation.

“I remember calling or emailing Lorne and saying, ‘Let me know if he’s funny because we have a part coming up on 30 Rock that would be great for him.’ And also to make sure you weren’t a d--k.”

Let’s be honest — it’s a fair request. After all, who wants to be stuck on set with someone who brings the drama without the comedy? Hamm didn’t argue, replying, “I mean, that’s a real thing. It’s not fun to work with people that aren’t fun.”

Fey wholeheartedly agreed, noting that working with difficult talent is firmly in her rearview mirror.

“Life is too short and the hours are too long,” she said.

Hamm, who went on to earn laughs in the role despite his more dramatic roots on Mad Men, recalled exactly where he was when 30 Rock came calling — quite literally.

“That was such a fun moment for me too, because I remember coming back down to the host dressing room at SNL, and the phone rang,” he said.

“I’m in 30 Rock and it’s like, whose phones are these? Does somebody have this number? Who’s calling my dressing room? So I picked up and I think it was Robert Carlock on the other end who said, ‘Hey, would you like to do this? We have a part for you. It’s a totally normal doctor that won’t go weird at all, I promise.’”

Ah yes, the promise of “normal.” If only that held up.

Hamm’s run as Dr. Drew started strong, with good looks and charm to spare — but 30 Rock being 30 Rock, things unraveled hilariously fast.

“And by the end of this arc, you have hooks for hands,” Fey reminded him. “And it turned out you were an incompetent doctor. We ruined you.”