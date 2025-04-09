Rubby Pérez, renowned Dominican singer, passes away at 69

The music world is mourning the loss of a legendary figure. Rubby Pérez, a renowned merengue singer, has passed away at 69, following a tragic incident at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo.

Pérez's manager, Enrique Paulino, confirmed the devastating news.

The incident resulted in a staggering 79 fatalities, with many more injured. Among the deceased are notable figures, including former MLB players Tony Blanco and Octavio Dotel, as well as Nelsy Cruz, governor of Montecristi province.

Pérez's final moments were marked by his resilience and dedication to his craft. Despite being trapped under rubble, he was found singing, a testament to his passion for music.

His daughter Zulinka Pérez shared a poignant account of his final hours, saying, "We hope to God that he recovers soon … He’s injured, but he’s hospitalized; they found him singing. He started singing so they could hear him. He’s always told me: ‘If something ever happens to me, cover me so no one takes pictures.’"

Throughout his illustrious career, Pérez released 13 albums, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. His legacy will be remembered, and fans worldwide are mourning the loss of this merengue legend.