Christina Ricci reflects on hideous fashion during younger years

Christina Ricci has recently addressed outrageous and horrid fashion in her younger years.

During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien’s Needs a Friend podcast, the host remarked that she was “super cool” when it came to dressing herself in the early 90s as they both used to live in the same NYC building.

The Casper star replied, “I was not cool.”

“I was a total wreck. I was in my Garbage Pail Kid style moment,” said the 45-year-old.

For the unversed, the "Garbage Pail Kids series of sticker trading cards, first released in 1985, featured rather gruesome or grotesque parodies of the Cabbage Patch Kids", via Entertainment Weekly.

Sharing her reason, Christina explained, “I had decided if I was going to be that ugly anyways that I was going to dress as hideously as possible, so I wore a lot of like conflicting colors and really big pants and men’s underwear, and it was just my whole style: Garbage Pail Kids.”

Elsewhere on the podcast, the Sleepy Hollow actress discussed her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month.

“I know I'm here and my career has thrived as it has only because of the belief others had in me, and the work and support they were willing to offer me,” stated Christina at the ceremony.

The Wednesday actress quipped, “I'm only here, and will forever now be here at Hollywood [Blvd.] and Argyle [Ave].”

“I'm going to haunt my star when I die, so I'll just always be here,” she jokingly said.

Christina also thanked “incredible people” in her life who helped her during her career.

Meanwhile, the actress can next be seen on Yellowjackets Season 3 which will premiere on April 13 on Showtime.