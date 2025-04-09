Marvin Levy, Steven Spielberg’s longtime publicist dies at 96

Marvin Levy dies at 96

Marvin Levy, the man behind some of Hollywood’s most iconic film rollouts—and the longtime publicist and adviser to Steven Spielberg—has passed away.

He died on April 7 at the age of 96, leaving behind a legacy that not only shaped how movies were marketed but also how they were remembered.

Levy wasn’t just a PR guy; he was a legend in his own right—the only publicist ever to receive an Honorary Academy Award.

That’s right, while most of us are trying to figure out the difference between a press release and a red carpet rundown, Levy was out here literally rewriting the rules of film publicity.

Spielberg, who worked side by side with Levy for over five decades, shared a heartfelt tribute that perfectly captured the essence of his friend and colleague.

“Marvin’s passing is a huge loss for me and our industry writ large. There are many talented PR executives, but Marvin was one of a kind,” Spielberg said.

“For over 50 years, he was a deeply loyal and exceptional collaborator who was respected and appreciated by all those who were lucky enough to learn from his counsel. When it came to handling the press, he had no peer. To the media and the world of exhibition, Marvin was the face of Amblin.”

And Spielberg didn’t stop there—he painted a vivid picture of a man who thrived in the organized chaos of publicity. “

We were opposite ends of the movie-making process. Every time I reached the end of production on a film, Marvin’s work had only begun. Through countless films, TV series, Amblin events, awards campaigns and our public relations strategy—this is where Marvin came alive. He loved his work and was endlessly enthusiastic about our business.

He was creative, innovative and respected for his knowledge and honesty. He was excited to figure out new and better ways to present films to audiences. As a result, he was the first and only publicist to receive an Academy Award.”

Levy’s résumé is, frankly, the stuff of movie marketing dreams. Apart from Spielberg’s classics like E.T., Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, and Lincoln, Levy also helped shape campaigns for Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Gigi, Ben-Hur, Taxi Driver, Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, Men in Black, Deep Impact, Shrek, and Gladiator.

Marvin Levy didn’t just help films find their audience—he helped the world fall in love with movies, one unforgettable campaign at a time. And for that, Hollywood tips its hat to a true behind-the-scenes star.